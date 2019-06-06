Win: Lenny Kravitz Tickets (And Accommodation, Too!)

Lenny Kravitz is hitting London next week, and you can be there too courtesy of Clash.

The rock icon recently toasted the release of new album 'Raise Vibration', perfectly blending his influences into a heady brew.

Throwing himself into new project, Lenny has also been focussing on his acting work, appearing as Cinna in The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Hitting the road, Lenny Kravitz will play a huge London show on June 11th, packing out the O2 Arena.

There's a stellar support cast, too, with both Corinne Bailey Rae and Brass Against named on the bill.

Corinne commented: "I've loved Lenny Kravitz since Let Love Rule. It will be an honour to support him at the O2 - I can't wait! We have met a few times and I am in awe of his whole vibe and massive musical legacy.”

Clash have grabbed a pair of tickets to give away, alongside overnight accommodation close to the venue after the gig.

To stand a chance of winning simply tell us your favourite Lenny Kravitz song, and why - we'll pick out the winner!

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.