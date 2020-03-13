Win: Bottle Of 24 Carat Gold Gin To Ease Your Self-Isolation

Introducing 24 Carat Gold Gin, an artisan dry gin brand incorporating unique trace mineral supplement with extraodinary features.

Liquid Gold Alcohol pride themselves on a process which allows minute amounts of 24 carat gold to be dissolved into a liquid form and incorporated.

Exclusive batches are handcrafted and blended to perfection. Read more about the process here .

Bottles cost £1200.00 each, we have one bottle to give away to a very lucky CLASH winner.

The contest is running until 12:00 GMT on 5th April 2020.

Entry details below...