Zuzu Shares Festive Sad Bop 'Distant Christmas'

Zuzu has shared festive sad-bop 'Distant Christmas' - check it out now.

It's a little known fact but this time last year Zuzu was working as one of Santa's elves at her local shopping centre.

There was three different Santas, seemingly, and when Christmas Eve rolled around the parents - even moreso than the kids - would kick off.

This year she won't have to do that, and to celebrate / commiserate Zuzu has shared beautiful new single 'Distant Christmas'.

A tender return for the bleaker side of the festive season, there's still a lingering sense of uplifting hope in there.

Check out the video now.

