Zuzu Shares Colourful 'How It Feels' Video

Liverpool talent Zuzu has shared the colourful video for her new single 'How It Feels'.

The songwriter is set to have a busy summer, kicking off with a stellar show at The Great Escape.

A vivid, literate talent, her biting riffs are matched to dexterous word play that is as funny as it is engaging.

Take new single 'How It Feels'. A hook-heavy, pop-edged slice of alt songwriting, the choppy rock elements are set against a coy lyrical stance.

The colourful video places Zuzu front and centre - tune in now.

