Zuzu Shares Apocalyptic Video For 'Dark Blue'

Scouse songwriter Zuzu has unveiled the spectacular video for new single 'Dark Blue'.

The single is a flamboyant blast of guitar pop, with Zuzu's wry lyrical interplay set against some of her trademark shimmering guitar chords.

Heavily influenced by visual arts, she helps steer the full video for 'Dark Blue', and it's an apocalyptic affair.

Zuzu dreamed up the concept, which she co-directed with Rafe Jennings. She says:

“The video idea for 'Dark Blue' came from me binge watching two seasons of Doomsday Preppers back to back! They are all scared of different apocalyptic scenarios and are constantly worried which I thought would work perfectly with the song.”

There's a real cinematic influence, too, with Zuzu commenting: “I’m also super inspired by kings Wes Anderson and Tim Burton and really wanted it to feel surreal and colourful almost like a comic book.”

Tune in now.

Catch Zuzu at the following headline shows:

November

5 London The Water Rats

6 Liverpool Jacaranda

28 London The Great Escape First Fifty, The Courtyard Theatre

For tickets to the latest Zuzu shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.