Zola Blood Storm Through 'Two Hearts' In This Studio Clip

London's Zola Blood match crisp electronic production to the natural chemistry that comes from four very distinctive musicians.

The band's 2017 debut album was a viral success, making a global impact and gaining more than 50 million streams.

Follow up projects have steered Zola Blood into fresh climes, adding an almost industrial heaviness to their sound.

Live, the quartet are a formidable proposition, allowing their studio endeavours to move into fresh realms.

Recently setting up residence at London's hallowed Assault and Battery, Zola Blood invited the cameras into their realms for this staggering live performance.

Rippling with visceral energy, 'Two Hearts' pulses with purpose, stripping down any arteface to allow pure communication with fans.

Tune in now.

