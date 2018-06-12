Zero 7 Share Dazzling Video For 'Mono'

Some things just stick.

Zero 7 released their album 'Simple Things' in 2001, and although the pair they had crafted something special - the blissful synths, the dappled melodies, the assured electronics - they didn't quite know the impact it would have.

Enormously successful, the chilled out opus landed in the charts and stayed there - for two years, in fact, as it bowled over all competition in sight.

A new double CD version of the debut album is out now, with ‘Simple Things Special Edition’ featuring a raft of previously unheard tracks, remixes and rarities on the second disc.

We're able to share the full video for brand new song 'Mono', and it's the first time the clip has been seen anywhere.

Directed by Julian House - who also designed the sleeve of the original album - it moves from swirling interstellar graphics to focus on a barbed view of a strange and often hostile world.

Julian comments: "The film is an abstract narrative in the style of 80s video art. It’s loosely about a man falling (to Earth) and journeying to find humanity. Repeated motifs of falling figures and hands have a Maurice Binder Bond sequence feel. There’s a suggested underlying theme of being saved...”

Tune in now.

