Yxng Bane Shares Loved Up Single 'Maximum'

Yxng Bane has shared his new loved up single 'Maximum' - tune in now.

The UK rapper blends afrobeats with his own individual style, continually seeking out fresh points of inspiration.

'Maximum' is wrapped around the dexterous guitar line, with the simple, addictive chorus detailing the complications of love.

"Autumn now, everything's the same..." he warns, but the rapper's true feelings still shine through.

Produced by Zachary Scipio, it's a coy, addictive return that finds Yxng Bane in full pop mode.

He explains:

“‘Maximum’ is expressing how it is and more so, from the point of view of the person complaining. So when I say 'you cancel every plan we make', it's me cancelling, like a quote that men usually hear, sometimes we may be too focused on work and cancel things etc... That's what the songs about; just being in that position and expressing that kind of feeling.”

Kalvadour directs the visuals, and it takes social media as it's cue, echoing the photoprint impact of the iPhone lens. Yxng Bane continues:

“The inspiration is today’s generation and their love for social media. We wanted to make something that connects instantly, something that will be iconic. Something different…”

Tune in now.

