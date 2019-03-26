Yves Tumor Shares The Startling Video For 'Lifetime'

Yves Tumor has shared the startling video for 'Lifetime' - tune in now.

The artistic polymath's new album ‘Safe In The Hands Of Love’ is out now, a remarkable record the fuses blistering electronics to avant R&B.

Feeling remarkably new, at times almost uncanny, director Floria Sigismondi steps in to steer the video for album cut 'Lifetime'.

Online now, it's a gripping, hypnotic clip, one fuelled by Yves Tumor's magnetism and the imagery that surrounds his new project as a whole.

Another insight into a singular realm, 'Lifetime' references everything from mohawk hair to leather fetish wear in its pursuit of Tumor's true vision.

Tune in now.

