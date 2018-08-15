Yungblud Shares New Short Film 'Backwards'

Yungblud has always been driven by an insatiable desire to make music.

Born in Yorkshire, he journeyed to London in order to follow his dreams, throwing himself into studio session after studio session.

Recent single 'Medication' was an explosive opening gambit, with Yungblud commenting: “I think growing up in a heavily medicated, overprescribed society you quickly learn how to use drugs to distract yourself from addressing what’s going on in real life.”

Razor sharp lyricism bonded with punk energy, the single led into new album '21st Century Liability', a fascinating, provocative statement.

Out now, the record is fuelled by the frustration many young people feel, communicated in a positive, extremely creative manner.

New short film 'Backwards' offers an insight into Yungblud's world, up close with an artist who stands completely apart from the crowd.

An intimate glimpse into his life, you can check out 'Backwards' below.

Catch Yungblud at the following shows:

September

10 Glasgow G2

11 Leeds The Key Club

12 Birmingham O2 Academy 3

13 London The Garage

