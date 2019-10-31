Yungblud Drops 'Weird!' Video

Yungblud dropped a colourful and trippy music video for his single, ‘Weird!’

The video, filmed entirely from Yungblud’s Los Angeles home, has hints of noughties in it, a drop of Avril Lavigne, and is 100 percent weird.

An important question begins the video: “If you knew the world was gonna end tomorrow, and today was the last day, what’s the last story you’d tell?”

Weird!’s opening bassline starts, and viewers are taken into the mind of Yungblud, filled with trippy visuals and angst. The video was created during lockdown by the three-person crew Yungblud is quarantining with, and includes remote appearances of friends, shredding his guitar on the roof, using Photobooth like it’s 2008 again, and a winking Jesus (yes, you read that right).

In addition to dropping the music video, last night Yungblud introduced his YouTube series, ‘Stay Home With: Yungblud,’ which depicts all the anticks he and his crew have been up to during quarantine, giving an intimate look into Yungblud’s personal life and songwriting process.

New videos will be out every Monday for fans to enjoy.

Watch ‘Weird!’ now and keep up with Yungblud on YouTube.

Words: Caroline Edwards

