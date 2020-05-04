Yr Eira's 'Middle Of Nowhere' Is A Fizzing Pop Wonder

Yr Eira craft impeccably melodic off piste indie with biting lyricism.

The group's new album 'Map Maddwl' lands on May 15th, and it's a concise, focussed offering.

Matching their innate immediacy to songwriting that cuts a little deeper, there's a subtle political element to their work.

Fizzing new song 'Middle Of Nowhere' is out on May 1st, a potent slice of guitar pop bedlam.

Lewys Wyn leads the way, his superb vocal surging into personal realms with the band galloping at his heels.

"'Middle Of Nowhere' was originally a disdainful reference towards the traditional idea of a relationship and the guidelines that come with it," he comments. "The idea of romance can often be forced and therefore very toxic. But the more I wrote the song the more it developed an undertone of Welsh Independence."

"The song pulls on the similarity’s between romance and the ‘United' Kingdom. The idea of dissolving a political union is very much like breaking up with someone, it might be tough to start with but eventually you’ll build yourself up to be a better person."

Watch the video below.

‘Middle Of Nowhere’ is out on May 1st, taken from Yr Eira’s new album ‘Map Maddwl’ out on May 15th via I KA CHING.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.