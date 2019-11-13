Young Guv Channels Perfect Power Pop On 'Luv Always'

When Ben Cook isn't shredding all-out fire in Fucked Up he's able to loosen the slack a little in his own project, Young Guv.

A catch-all term for his guitar pop deviations, it's a sign of his unrelenting creativity that Young Guv has taken on such a potent life of its own.

New album 'GUV I & GUV II' is out now on Run For Cover, and it's a lavish double album, packed with obtuse pop thrills intermingled with tender, direct moments.

We've grabbed the brand new video for album highlight 'Luv Always', and it's a perfectly pieced together slice of gilded power pop.

Imagine 'Grand Prix' era Teenage Fanclub with a little bit of The Posies or even Big Star in there and you'd be close, with those raw guitars retaining a little emotional edge.

The video was shot at sunset, a wonderfully evocative clip for a song that will remain lodged in your sub-conscious, erupting out at odd moments.

Tune in now.

