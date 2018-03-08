Yoshi Flower's 'Brown Paper Bag' Is A Bold Statement

Detroit riser Yoshi Flower opened 2018 determined to make a huge leap forward.

Releasing a storming debut single and playing Lollapalooza undoubtedly helped, with the pop talent then penning a deal with Interscope.

There's a lot more to come, with Yoshi Flower now unveiling brand new single 'Brown Paper Bag'.

Hip-hop leaning production power his storming new cut, matched to biting guitar lines and that effervescent vocal.

It's a supremely energetic return, with Yoshi partnered by friend (and roommate) Elohim on the release. Yoshi explains...

"This one is for freedom, sonically and all else. The beginning of the new alternative. We think the things that matter to us are the superficial things...our phones, our cars, our clothes. Things that we believe give us serenity, they are fleeting and damaging to our psyche and environment."

"But when you think about what really gets you through this life it is the little things. For me, it is a brown paper bag. It held my lunch when I was bullied, it holds my 40oz and more when I want to get high, it helps me breathe and calms me down when life gets too lifey."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.