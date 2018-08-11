Yizzy Explores Knife Crime In The Powerful Clip For '3 Minutes To Live'

There's a tendency within news articles to reduce knife crime to statistics.

Volume of incidents, maybe; age and racial groupings, perhaps; percentages of attacks per area, sometimes.

But this loses sight of the more important picture, and that's the human impact of these events, the toll on the victim, their family, and more.

Lewisham rapper Yizzy has seen firsthand the damage knife crime is doing to communities in London, and it's something he addresses on his new track.

'3 Minutes To Live' is a bold return, with Yizzy matching brutal poetry to his incredible flow.

Essentially the reflections of a dying youth, the video - directed by Sim Aukes, who made Shiro's Story with Rapman - finds Yizzy playing the part of a victim of knifecrime. It asks: “what would you do if you had 3 minutes to live?”

Watch it below.

