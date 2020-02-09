Yiigaa's 'Closer' Is A Spicy Burner

Yiigaa is getting closer to who she really is.

It's not been a simple journey - in truth, it never is - and it's one that has taken her through various layers, various iterations of her identity.

The daughter of an Ivorian musician, her London adolescence criss-crossed various musical genres, ranging from reggae and dancehall through to punk.

Upcoming EP 'Inner Dawn' finds Yiigaa bringing these threads together, a personal reawakening that allows her to grapple with her final form.

New cut 'Closer' is a deft preview, a spicy, summer-fresh single that erupts out of the speakers like an assault on the senses.

Buoyant and confident, 'Closer' is "a song about empowerment. It’s about owning yourself, your emotions, and being in control. It’s about things changing in life and people coming and going, but always wishing them the best."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: @georgiedallas_

