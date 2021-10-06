Yenkee's 'Drive' Is A Coming Of Age Tale

Irish artist Yenkee has shared his new single 'Drive'.

Part of the coterie of voices that orbit Soft Boy Records, his songwriting moves from whimsical observations through to stabbing emotional wounds.

A master of nuance, his off piste lyricism transforms the innately personal into something universal, while retaining his own eccentricities.

Recently moving from his native Cork City to London, this break in his life forced Yenkee to look inwards.

New single 'Drive' was composed in this period, and its drifting, almost lo-fi sound touches on coming of age themes.

The video airs through Clash, and it's directed by Soft Boy cohort Kojaque.

A multi-disciplinarian more readily associated with music, his film-making is pretty damn great, too.

Kojaque comments...

“The inspiration came from Yenkee's lyrics, particularly the voice note where the kids talk about angels and how a feather is a sign that an angel is watching you. So I wanted to make Yenkee’s beautiful wife into an angel...”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alex Hutchinson

