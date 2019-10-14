YBN Cordae x Anderson .Paak Star In New 'R.N.P.' Video

YBN Cordae and Anderson .Paak star in the new video for 'R.N.P.' - tune in now.

YBN Cordae released his long-awaited debut album 'The Lost Boy' earlier this year, a stellar achievement from the potent American riser.

The rap talent touches down on UK soil next year, with Cordae announcing plans to play London venue the Scala on March 9th.

Coinciding with this, YBN Cordae and Anderson .Paak have joined forces in the new video for album highlight 'R.N.P'.

It's a retro-themed clip, with its home movie style visual techniques working alongside some snazzy outfits.

Tune in now.

