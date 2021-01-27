Xadi's Slow-Burner 'Movies' Has A Cinematic Intimacy

West London riser Xadi has many different aspects to his sound.

Ending 2020 on a high, the songwriter shared his addictive single ‘Mañana’, a sun-kissed effort that featured vocals from Nina Cobham.

Entering the New Year with air in his lung, Xadi is clearly ready for another about-turn.

New single 'Movies' takes his music in a fresh direction, an airy, reflective piece with a subtle strain of introspection.

As ever, there's a soulful element to Xadi's work, leading to a cinematic intimacy.

He comments...

“I was messing around on my guitar, and came across these chords which felt really nostalgic and instantly brought to mind that old film reel ticking sound...”

“Watching movies in the cinema feels like a timestamp to me, so the song had to be a reminiscent one. ‘Movies’ is a reflection on some of the lesser experiences I've had with people as well as the way I have gone about processing them”.

We're able to share the visuals before anyone else - tune in now.

'Movies' is out now - buy it HERE.

