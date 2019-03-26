Wy's 'Tired II' Is About Hanging On

Wy have shared the full video for their song 'Tired II'.

The Swedish project won overwhelming acclaim for their debut album 'Okay', a perfectly judged piece of evocative pop music.

New album 'Softie' follows this, and it's set to land on April 30th, with the Malmö gently easing their sound into fresh directions.

New song 'Tired II' is wonderfully emotive, a sketch of someone who is fraying at the edges, yet still keeping it together.

They comment: "It's about pushing through your lowest moments, when you're at the edge of giving up but convince yourself to keep going..."

The band's Ebba helped direct the video alongside fellow band member/partner Michael, and it took place during a testing time for both members of the group.

She comments:

"We filmed it during the fall and winter of last year, which was a really tough time for both of us. I had a job that was killing me, we broke up with our current record label, we fought with our friends, we were forced to leave our apartment and cancel our tour. It was just a lot at the same time."

"We came up with the idea because we wanted to balance out the drama of the song with something simple and personal, and because of the circumstances the video became really important to us. I get very emotional when I watch it because this is the first time one of our videos is showing Michel how I see him, and how he sees me."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.