Wyldest Dwell On Isolation With 'Headrush'

Each song from Wyldest seemed etched to their heart.

The London three-piece make gorgeous, utterly dreamy guitar pop, removing the divide between art and their innermost emotions.

New single 'Headrush' is out now, a crisp, almost Autumnal return, so fresh in its approach, and crystal clear in its production.

Another sign from incoming debut LP 'Dream Chaos' - out on March 1st via Hand In Hive - it's sonically beautiful, while tackling subjects such as isolation.

Wyldest's Zoe Mead explains: "We live in a society which by design seems to keep many of us down and afraid to change. The media and learnt social constructs seem to hypnotise us into fulfilling a monotonous, daily routine, whereby material possessions are the main driver. We're all victims of this pattern and we've all experienced a sense of: Just get me through the day, so I can enjoy my life after. It's almost as if we get into a time machine of repetition until the 'slog' of whatever it is we feel we have to do (but don't want to do) is over.

Zoe directs the full video, which features skateboarding, and a lingering sense of ennui.

She continues:

The video for 'Headrush' conveys a man going about his daily routine, without acknowledging that he's doing so in an urban wasteland. He's so hypnotised by routine that he has lost touch with reality and time to him is as disposable as the air he breathes. It was important with this video that we got the characterisation right and the actor who played our lost victim - Fergus Johnston - depicted it perfectly with the right balance of innocence, confusions and frustration.

Through the character, we wanted to show how many people battle with their conscience and put off taking risks in favour of doing only what they think society expects of them. This can wreak havoc with mental health. The end of the video (when everything turns to colour) is a metaphor for us opening our eyes to nature and the beauty that the world has the offer.

Seeing time and existence as a privilege, a luxury, rather than a curse. The video was shot and co-directed by our great friend, the very talented Daniyal Harris-Vajda.

Tune in now.

Catch Wyldest at the following shows:

November

8 Milton Keynes Crauford Arms (w/ Another Sky)

9 Reading The Purple Turtle

16 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

23 Liverpool EBGBS

27 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

29 London Good Karma Club @ Sebright Arms

For tickets to the latest Wyldest shows click HERE.

