Winnipeg's Living Hour Share Cute 'Hallboy' Video

Winnipeg project Living Hour have shared the cut clip for new single 'Hallboy'.
The band's spacious, emotive video is redolent of the wide open prairie spaces that dominate their home state of Manitoba.
New album 'Softer Faces' is one of their most potent works yet, with Kurt Feldman occupying the producer's chair.
Out now, it contains some truly gorgeous moments, with their bittersweet poignancy filtered through beatific musicality.
Album cut 'Hallboy' was a real highlight, and it's now received a cute, colourful video.
Tune in now.
Catch Living Hour at the following shows:
September
17 Prague Kaštan
18 Chemnitz Atomino
19 Berlin Monarch
20 Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival
21 Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival
22 Munster Pension Schmidt
24 Paris Supersonic
25 Luxembourg de Gudde Wëllen
26 Bristol The Crofters Rights
27 London Thousand Island
28 Liverpool Sound Basement
30 Glasgow The Hug and Pint
October
4 Pisa Caracol Concerti
5 Bologna Efesto
Photo Credit: Ally Gonzalo
