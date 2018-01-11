Winnipeg's Living Hour Share Cute 'Hallboy' Video

Winnipeg project Living Hour have shared the cut clip for new single 'Hallboy'.

The band's spacious, emotive video is redolent of the wide open prairie spaces that dominate their home state of Manitoba.

New album 'Softer Faces' is one of their most potent works yet, with Kurt Feldman occupying the producer's chair.

Out now, it contains some truly gorgeous moments, with their bittersweet poignancy filtered through beatific musicality.

Album cut 'Hallboy' was a real highlight, and it's now received a cute, colourful video.

Tune in now.

Catch Living Hour at the following shows:

September

17 Prague Kaštan

18 Chemnitz Atomino

19 Berlin Monarch

20 Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival

21 Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival

22 Munster Pension Schmidt

24 Paris Supersonic

25 Luxembourg de Gudde Wëllen

26 Bristol The Crofters Rights

27 London Thousand Island

28 Liverpool Sound Basement

30 Glasgow The Hug and Pint

October

4 Pisa Caracol Concerti

5 Bologna Efesto

Photo Credit: Ally Gonzalo

