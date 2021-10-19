WILLOW, Avril Lavigne Share 'G R O W' Video

WILLOW and Avril Lavigne have shared the full video for their collaboration 'G R O W'.

The song appears on WILLOW's recent album, the rightly celebrated 'lately i feel everything'.

Out now, Clash noted that "hardly anything is forced and it all feels well presented and devilishly melodic."

Album highlight 'G R O W' allowed WILLOW to live out her 90s pop-punk fantasies, a collaboration with Avril Lavigne that also features Travis Barker.

Dana Trippe directs the killer video for the song, which features these two dynamic female artists rampaging around skyscrapers.

Tune in now.

