Wildwood Kin Shares Dazzling 'Never Alone' Video

Wildwood Kin know that family tied are stronger than most.

The alt-folk trio use that to their advantage, with their familial interplay weaving a tapestry around their songwriting.

New single 'Never Alone' is a gorgeous return, but it's also one fuelled by tragedy and loss.

A song about breaking through, about encouraging communication, it's set to a musical palette hewn from gilded Americana but with something distinctly original.

This inner meaning is given full realisation in the video, which beautifully explores a vast moorland.

Wildwood Kin explain:

“For us, this song is about vulnerability and solidarity. As a band, we are very passionate about breaking the silence and stigma surrounding mental health issues, and this song was written about that; how when we take steps to open up conversations about our struggles, we find we’re not alone in them. That juxtaposition is represented visually through the video – each of us isolated and unsure, lost amongst vast moorland, finally coming together in unison.”

“We love the outdoors and it has always been a huge part of our lives, so we wanted that to be represented in the video too, which also inspired the album cover.”

Tune in now.

Wildwood Kin will release their second album on October 4th.

