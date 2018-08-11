Whitney's 'Valleys (My Love)' Is An Absolute Dream

Whitney have shared the simple yet strikingly powerful video for glorious new song 'Valleys (My Love)'.

The band's new album 'Forever Turned Around' lands on August 30th, and it superbly updates the pastoral loveliness of their debut.

New song 'Valleys (My Love)' continues the countdown, pitting their Neil Young-isms against some faintly poignant indie rock element.

The accompanying video was directed by Nick Woytuk and shot in Portland, Oregon, and it contrasts Whitney's own experience of travelling with a truck driver.

“The concept of ‘life on the road’ itself is romantic in nature, however anyone who has been there knows that it can be a lonely place,” says Woytuk. “For ‘Valleys (My Love)’ we document the life of a commercial truck driver. The video demonstrates the correlation of traveling for work and the bands own personal experiences on tour.”

A simple yet strikingly effective clip, the video pits the wonderful landscapes of North Western American with Whitney's bittersweet songwriting.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Olivia Bee

