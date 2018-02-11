Westerman Shares Tender 'Outside Sublime' Video

Westerman is constantly in motion, constantly moving ahead.

A recent spurt of creative energy saw the loosely London based artist scribble down an entire EP in three days, an explosive, unstoppable work-rate.

Out shortly, the 'Ark' EP is another step forward from Westerman, refining his art while still challenging himself.

New cut 'Outside Sublime' is online now, a beautifully balanced return that links Westerman's soft, almost fragile vocals to some highly personal songwriting.

"I wanted to write a note to a struggling friend," Westerman explains. "I hoped it would be an arm on the shoulder for anyone finding things difficult. I wanted to be really direct with this, and for it to feel joyful and powerful in an unobtrusive sort of way..."

The full video for 'Outside Sublime' is online now, a perfectly shot counterpoint to the music.

