Weslee Share Colourful New 'Something Bout You' Video

Bi-coastal alt-pop duo Weslee have shared their new single 'Something Bout You'.

The project launched with debut track 'Gassed', fusing their alt-pop vision with some crisp underground elements.

Since then it's been full steam ahead, with Weslee working on fresh material and playing some frisky live shows.

New single 'Something Bout You' is online now, a dazzling pop return that highlights their innate talent for gathering ear-worm melodies.

The single is out now, with Weslee now sharing the full, ultra-colourful video for the release.

The clip flips between colourful studios, riverboats, pet shops and buses, with film makers Theo Batterham and Clint Frift highlighting the joyous element of the track. Opening with breakfast time, it finds the spectacular in the ordinary.

Weslee's Emma explains: "I came up with the video idea while eating a banging bowl of porridge. We wanted to do something chill and fun that felt like us, and honestly continuously eating is what we do.”

Tune in now.

Catch Weslee at London's Omeara on October 29th - tickets.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.