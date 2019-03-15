Watch The Rolling Stones Perform With Florence Welch

The Rolling Stones have shared a new clip from last year's stellar London Stadium shows.

The band hit East London as part of their UK tour, and included a few special guests along the way.

Florence + The Machine supported at one date, with Florence Welch then duetting alongside Mick Jagger on 'Wild Horses'.

Adding new life to the old favourite, it went down a storm at the colossal venue, and thankfully the moment was caught on camera.

The audio features on the Rolling Stones' incoming 'Best Of' compilation 'Honk', but you can check out the full video below.

'Honk' will be released on April 19th.

Photo Credit: Andrew Timms

