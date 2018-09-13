Watch Steven Wilson Perform In The Royal Albert Hall

Steven Wilson is a phenomenon.

Devoutly independent and steadfastly left-field, his progressive music has endured all manner of iterations and evolutions, emerging triumphant at every turn.

Last year's 'To The Bone' full length was a spectacular return, winning plaudits from critics and fans, while spawning some epic live shows.

Taking control of London's historic Royal Albert Hall for three sold out shows, Steven Wilson melded the material with his twin-decade spanning catalogue, using groundbreaking visuals in the process.

Thankfully, a camera crew was on hand to capture proceedings. New live film Home Invasion: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall is the result, and it's set to be released on November 2nd (order your copy HERE ).

The film documents the last show of the three-night run and includes nearly three hours of live performance, while the sound was mixed by Steven himself in both 5.1 surround sound and stereo.

In short, it lives up to his own exacting standards, and for fans that's all that counts. We've been handed a teaser clip from the film, featuring some dazzling music and a real sense of what lies ahead in the finished film.

Tune in below.

