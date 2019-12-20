Watch: Sold For Parts Is A New Film On Fontaines D.C.

A new film has been released offering a behind the scenes glimpse into the making of Fontaines D.C.'s debut album.

The band released 'Dogrel' last year, with their caustic post-punk shot through with a damaged sense of poetical lyricism.

Rewarded with critical acclaim - it was made Rough Trade's Album Of The Year, for example - 'Dogrel' seemed to resonate with a lot of people.

COLLECTIVE Films have pieced together a new short film called Sold For Parts, showing the way the record came together.

Offering a behind scenes look into those sessions, it features exclusive interviews, including the thoughts of Speedy Wunderground's Dan Carey, who produced the album.

Photo Credit: Sam Huddleston

