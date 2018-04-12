Watch Sleaford Mods Dissect The 'Discourse'

Sleaford Mods have shared the full video for their song 'Discourse' - tune in now.

New album 'Eton Alive' is out now, a caustic, frequently hilarious, take on the absolute state of British life in 2019.

Out now, it's set to be followed by a sold out UK tour, with the pair now confirming plans for a new headline London show.

Sleaford Mods will play Hammersmith Apollo on November 15th, and this news is accompanied by a three-part single drop.

‘Discourse’, ‘Eton Alive’ and ‘Deserts’ are online now, with 'Discourse' accompanied by a newly shot video.

Jason Williamson explains: "'Discourse' chapters that dark silence in the vaults of the unskilled worker. The acceptance of all that is horrible and endured. Moments of connection between living vessels are rare but sometimes they do pass through the wire and lives are understood for a flicker of a second."

Watch it now.

'Eton Alive' is out now.

Related: Honesty Policy - Clash Meets Sleaford Mods

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.