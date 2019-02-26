Watch Sam Fender Perform 'Play God' Live On Other Voices

2019 is only a few weeks old and already Sam Fender has a BRIT nomination, countless streams, and shows across Europe under his belt.

The North East songwriter wants to make this year his own, and the next 12 months are mapped out with a plethora of new releases.

Hitting Ireland to spread the word, Sam Fender recorded a performance from RTE series Other Voices.

Shot in a beautiful venue, it's much more than a simple TV slot with Sam Fender giving it his all.

Available to watch in Ireland tonight (February 28th) at 11.30pm it will also feature Sam in conversation with Huw Stephens.

We've nabbed Sam Fender's biting, visceral performance of 'Play God' ahead of this, and you can check it out below.

Photo Credit: Tara Thomas

