Watch Noah Slee Tease Through This Coy Acoustic Version Of 'Soulflower'

Future soul riser Noah Slee seems to cut through the fog.

A songwriter who wants to connect, this Berliner by way of New Zealand talent matches impeccably soulful flair to some poetic lyricism.

New single 'Soulflower' follows a recent COLORS performance, and it could well become a breakout moment.

"This song is my dedication to the one that got away," he explains. "Sometimes society, timing whatever circumstances you face when in a relationship forces a gap in your love for one another with no bridge to cross."

"The process of revisiting memories and making a song from them brought me so much joy. My thoughts are still so raw and pure. I love when a song helps you in that away and is also phat and sexy."

We've been handed a beautiful live performance of 'Soulflower', a stripped down acoustic take on the song recorded in front of some of Noah's close friends.

A sparse, emphatically emotional take on the song, it gets right to the heart of the matter. Noah explains:

"It was nice to 'Soulflower' with my friends in this setting and present the song in a new way, I really enjoy stripping something back to the bare minimum and it gives something new life and feel..."

Tune in now.

