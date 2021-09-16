Watch Lomond Campbell Perform 'Rad Brad Ivy' On A Highland Rooftop

Lomond Campbell is a true one-off.

The musician previously worked as a member of Scottish electronic group Found, whose left-field dalliances were frequently covered on these digital pages.

Since then, he's retreated to the Highlands, where he's opened his own studio, developing his technical skills in the progress.

Incoming album 'LŪP' matches digital sounds to organic methodologies, seeming to find the sacred heart within his machines.

6Music's Mary Anne Hobbs picked up on it, and promptly labelled him "a bit of a genius".

Out on October 22nd, the album features a series of loops, allowing to billow out to forge self-contained creative universes.

'Rad Brad Ivy' features on the album, and this new performance clip illustrates the riveting methodologies that lie underneath Lomond's work.

Pivoting the composition in a refreshing way, Lomond Campbell taps into some of the dark undercurrents in his music.

He comments...

"'Rad Brad Ivy' was the most menacing loop. Each tape loop had its own personality and the Rad Brad loop was quietly bloody minded and singular. I instantly liked this loop because it seemed to make sense played alongside any accompanying rhythm and melody. It tricks you in to thinking it is being compliant, even though it’s operating completely in its own time and space and only paying attention to its own rules..."

Tune in now.

