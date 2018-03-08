Watch: Jade Bird Performs 'Uh Huh'

Jade Bird breaks all the rules as she finds them.

Electrifying pop with a country twist, she's currently working on her debut album, a key milestone for this ambitious young artist.

Setting out shortly on a full British tour, Jade decided to shoot a live session video for her killer new single 'Uh Huh'.

A track that lays down some ground rules for a man blinded by lust, it's an impassioned plea towards empowerment.

Shot as part of VEVO DSCVR, it's a simple, direct performance, a showcase for a powerhouse vocalist.

Tune in now.

Catch Jade Bird at the following shows:

November

17 Southampton Engine Rooms

18 Exeter The Cavern

20 Cardiff The Globe

21 London Electric Brixton

22 Brighton The Haunt

24 Birmingham O2 Institute3

25 Manchester Deaf Institute

26 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

28 Leeds The Wardrobe

29 Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

30 Dublin Whelans

For tickets to the latest Jade Bird shows click HERE.

