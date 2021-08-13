Watch Hannes Perform 'Sugar' Live On A Rooftop

Swedish R&B talent Hannes hits deeper than most.

An artist driven by a passion to communicate, he takes soulful structures and breaks them down, resulting in something strikingly original.

New EP 'When The City Sleeps' will be released on September 10th, and it's trailed by gorgeous new single 'Sugar'.

A song that yearns for emotional communion, 'Sugar' finds Hannes raising the bar once more.

“It was written from the perspective of entering a new relationship and everything that comes with it,” he says. “Living together in a too small space, doubt, smoking too much and eating too much candy.”

We've nabbed this new live clip, which finds Hannes - and a couple of close friends - performing the track together on a rooftop, at sunset.

Tune in now.

- - -