Watch Cara Rose Perform Beautiful Single 'Urges' In A Church

Glasgow riser Cara Rose is causing colossal excitement in her home city.

Little wonder. New single 'Urges' is a superb piece of songwriting, with her vocal - so tender, clear and distinct - enveloped in the emotional truths undertaken.

Using Instagram in a fun and engaging way, her effervescent personality seems to grab hold of those around her.

A full EP is coming out later this year, with Cara shooting a beautiful live session as a wee preview.

Filmed in the stunning St Mark's Unitarian Church in Edinburgh, she turns 'Urges' into this plaintive, softly urgent hymn.

Stripped back to the core, it allows Cara's emphatic songwriting to shine through.

Tune in now.

