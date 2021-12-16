Watch alt-J Perform 'Get Better'

At the Fender Artist Showroom in London...
alt-J have shared a brand new live clip featuring 'Get Better'.

The band are on the comeback trail, with their new album 'The Dream' set to land on February 11th.

As a special treat for fans alt-J played a tiny show at the Fender Artist Showroom in London, matching old hits and new material.

Re-worked for the new Fender Acoustasonic Player Telecaster guitar, a camera crew was on hand to capture the set.

A performance of 'Get Better' is now online, and it's a vibrant, pared back take on the song - tune in now.

Alt-J
