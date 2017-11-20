Warmduscher's 'I Got Friends' Is Typically Outrageous

Warmduscher truly don't care about anyone else's opinion.

The London group have a bloody-minded approach to making music, a kind of dirty, sleazy update on prowling garage rock that recalls everyone from ZZ Top to the Beastie Boys.

With their debut out now on the Leaf Label the band have decided to shoot another video, this time for LP standout 'I Got Friends'.

Every bit as dirty and deranged as their music, 'I Got Friends' is another outrageous, probably NSFW visual from a group who excel in entrancing disgust.

Catch Warmduscher at the following shows:

October

16 Liverpool Buyers Club

17 Manchester Now Wave Venue

18 London The Dome

19 Portsmouth The Birdcage

20 Oxford Ritual Union Festival

20 Bristol Simple Things Festival

21 Birmingham All Years Leaving

22 Nottingham The Chameleon Arts Cafe

November

8 Limerick Dolans

9 Dublin Workmans Club

10 Belfast secret venue

