WARGIRL's 'People' Is Raw Yet Uplifting Indie Rock Burner

WARGIRL hail from the creative community based in Long Beach, a kind of anything-goes area of Los Angeles.

Able to meld together differing viewpoints without anyone in their community batting an eyelid, the band's feral take on indie rock surprises at every turn.

New EP 'Arbolita' is out now, with WARGIRL aiming to take their sound across the Atlantic for a series of live shows this Autumn.

Opening in London's Lexington venue on September 29th, the tour is led by the video for new guitar burner 'People'.

The band's founder Matt Wignall crafted the clip, and pieced it together using short visual snippets, weaved together with footage of singer, Samantha Parks, to tie it all together.

Watch it below.

Catch Wargirl at the following shows:

September

29 London The Lexington

30 Bristol Venue TBC

October

2 Leeds Headrow House

3 Glasgow The Poetry Club

4 Manchester Now Wave Venue

6 Brighton Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

