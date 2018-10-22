Waldo's Gift Are Carving Out New Realms

Jazz tends to thrive in spaces created by the unknown.

Ruptures in sound, tears in audio, jazz seems to enjoy nothing better than rushing head-long into unmarked spaces on the map.

Bristol label Astral Tusk are bringing together left field elements of jazz, rock, and electronics, a heady 'Wot Do U Call It?' brew that it making noises in the underground.

Rising collective Waldo's Gift seem to embrace the label's ethos, featuring members of Cousin Kula, Feelgood Experiment and China Bowls.

We've nabbed a live improvisation from the group, and it veers from jazz fusion - think Chick Corea, Pat Metheny - on towards the Chicago post-rock school.

Working without barriers, it's a crunching performance, in which genre lines are erased and creativity unleashed.

Tune in now.

