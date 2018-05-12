WAHL Share Self-Directed Video For Brooding New Single 'Heaven Knows'

WAHL is a self-contained musical universe located somewhere in Brixton.

A duo - multi-instrumentalist Rachel Still and drummer Kayleigh Cheer - their brooding DIY pop fuses languid melody with a twilight atmosphere.

New single 'Heaven Knows' is completely self-produced, and it deals with the lingering ennui that seems to settle in your mid 20s.

In keeping with their DIY aesthetic WAHL decided to shoot the video themselves, working on night buses across London as they wind their way from Brixton to King's Cross.

The colour palette is gorgeous but restricted, recalling the work of Gerhard Richter. WAHL explain...

"We wanted to make a point of heightening monotony and revelling in the mundane to reflect the track and its lyrics. The song’s epicentre is the idea that so many of us seem to reach where we thought we were going only to find out it’s not enough - we began to feel around us a mid-twenties epidemic of: is this it?"

"Our aim for the video was to provide an uneasy symmetry between reality and dreams, whereby the mirror image of our expectations is instead replaced by what we already see. The kaleidoscopes are in fact derived from the same footage they are dispersed within."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Keira Cullinane

