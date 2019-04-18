Vodun Conjure Insurrectionary Afro-Rock On New Blaster 'Rituals'

Vodun are an utterly remarkable proposition.

The three-piece fuse together elements of West African culture and heavy rock - a little like Black Sabbath, if they're formed in Benin City instead of Birmingham.

A stunning live act, their electrifying performances move from the magical to the downright terrifying, an overwhelming experience.

Led by vocalist Chantal Brown (Oya), the group's new album 'Ascend' is out now, and it comes close to splitting the heavens asunder.

New track 'Rituals' leads the way, a blast of insurrectionary afro-rock that re-casts Vodun's ultra-heavy guitar assault as a means of communing with the spirit world.

Vodun explain...

Rooting, pageantry, dance, prayer, feasting, sacrifice, fasting, and meditating, can all form parts of ones own ritual. Any repetition of an order of a set of actions, if given symbolic meaning can constitute a ritual. Something as simple as a morning routine to aid the feeling of security and normality, is just as important...

So each to their own.

Tune in now.

Catch Vodun at the following shows:

February

25 Nottingham Alberts

27 Bristol The Old England

29 London 10 Years of Chaos Festival, The Dome

March

1 Bournemouth The Anvil

29 Manchester Riffoloution Festival, The Bread Shed

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.