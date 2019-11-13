ViVii Inject Fresh Energy Into 'Rendezvous'

Swedish dream pop trio ViVii are on the comeback trail.

The band's exceptional debut put them on the map, with cheekily titled comeback single 'Summer Of '99' landing a few weeks back.

A superb way to open a fresh chapter, the band follow it with this searing new statement. 'Rendezvous' is a propulsive offering, with their dreamy harmonies interjecting with a rock vitality.

Largely unable to tour due to COVID, the band have shot a neat live clip that showcases their raucous energy.

It's a video that takes the song back to its roots, with 'Rendezvous' having been dreamed up before a live show.

ViVii comment...

"This track was just something we tried out for our sound check, but the camera and sound was rolling and it turned out pretty nice."

Tune in now.

