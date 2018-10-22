Vivii Channel 8-Bit Imagery In The Video For 'Suckerpunch'

Sweden's Vivii make gloriously dreamy pop music.

Revolving around Emil and Caroline Jonsson and their enigmatic work partner Anders Eckeborn, the trio bind their various influences, their differing techniques, to craft something remarkable.

New single 'Suckerpunch' is a direct return, with Vivii describing it simply as: "Well... This is the inner 'movie' that plays out in your head after you been suckerpunched unconscious."

Going further, they continue: "Been trying to stay out of trouble our whole lives, trying to do it all right. But that doesn't really matter when life comes around and knocks you out cold with a suckerpunch."

A feisty, infectious single, Vivii have crafted a new 8-Bit inspired video for their addictive new single, recalling the halcyon days of the Master System, or the NES console.

Laced with brilliant colour, it's a show-stopping return from the Swedish project.

Tune in now.

