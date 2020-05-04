Vistas Get A Helping Hands From Their Fans In '15 Years'

Walking the streets of Austin, Texas, with bottles of cold beer in their hands and a blazing hot sun up overhead.

Realistically, that should have been what Vistas experienced last month. Except, as we now know, coronavirus stamped out all of those ambitions.

Scheduled to travel to SXSW, the band had planned on shooting their new video there, but fate decided otherwise.

Losing a small fortune on the cancelled trip, Vistas turned to their fans, asking them to take part in an overhauled video idea.

Getting fans to shoot clips of themselves miming to the song, they patched these together to produce something pretty damn engaging.

Speaking about the video, frontman Prentice said: "‘The video for '15 Years' was born out of necessity. We had a lot of plans for the next few months including a trip to SXSW and filming a video for '15 years', but as the world changed so did our plans."

"Our fans are the life blood of this band and with them being stuck indoors and us having to postpone our tours we wanted to bring them a little joy and fun to break the monotony of isolation life. So here’s '15 Years' and thank you to the fans for making it!"

We love it when a plan comes together - check out '15 Years' below.

Vistas will release new album 'Everything Changes In The End' on May 29th.

Catch the band live:

November

26 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

28 Birmingham O2 Institute

30 Manchester Academy

December

1 London Heaven

2 Bristol The Fleece

3 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

4 Newcastle Riverside

