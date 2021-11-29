Viking Moses Hugely Poignant 'Take Tender' Video

Viking Moses seems to tap into indescribable wells of emotion.

A songwriter who work has a huge sense of richness and power, his catalogue has built into something unique, and dearly loved.

His fifth full length album 'Cruel Child' is out now, and it will be accompanied by a short UK tour alongside James Yorkston.

The final track from the beautiful new LP is 'Take Tender' and it's a vivid love story, one that deals with heartrending true events.

A song about the faith and defiance of Sadiqa and Kuyum, a young couple who were apprehended and publicly killed in Afghanistan in 2011 after planning to elope, it's a testament to their hope and beauty.

Nick Hughes was entrusted to bring the video to life, and the Baltimore film-maker conjures powerful performances from Daniele Loreto and Alessia Gasparro.

Viking Moses comments...

"Nick Hughes and I first met at a basement DIY gig in Baltimore back in the 00's. He has since done tremendous camera work for Vice and other media outlets, and I like to think that his raw style pairs well with my stripped down, straight forward approach to music. When we realized our paths would soon cross in Italy, impulse overtook, and we took a few days' drive along the Adriatic to make some art. The ancient borghi in southern Italy have such a rich cultural legacy, often predating our era, so in capturing any shared echoes of terrain, flora, and edifices, we hoped filming there would offer a fitting backdrop for this tragic love story, where in modern times a supposed ancient tradition was applied to a timeless dilemma.”

Tune in now.

Catch Viking Moses alongside James Yorkston at the following shows:

December

6 Glasgow Òran Mór

7 Edinburgh Summerhall

10 Newcastle Gosforth Civic Theatre

11 Winchester Railway Inn

13 Manchester Gullivers

15 Hull Wrecking Ball Arts Centre

- - -