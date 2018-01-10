Vaudou Game's 'L'Anniversaire' Is Raw Afro-Funk

Vadou Game are one of the most potent funk crews in West Africa.

Led by Peter Solo, the band's music is rooted in vodou tradition, but also in the trance-inducing noises of James Brown or Sly Stone.

Heavyweight afro-funk, the group have just finished work on their third album, laying down material at Lomé, Togo, in the legendary OTODI studio.

Hardened by a relentless live schedule, Vadou Game took their intoxicating percussive style into the studio, a lean funk machine that pops with energy at every turn.

Peter Solo's crew will release new album 'Otodi' on November 9th, with Clash able to share spectacular new song 'L'Anniversaire'.

Raw afro-funk, it's actually a celebration of singer Peter Solo’s stepmother’s birthday and is dedicated to all the women of the world.

Check out this in-the-studio clip below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.