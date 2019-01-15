Vanishing Twin Share Bewitching 'You Are Not An Island' Video

Vanishing Twin seem to touch upon the abstract, with their music veering towards the uncanny.

Stylistically, they seem to channel everything from avant electronics to British folk horror, a kind of intermingling between Sun Ra's heliocentric explorations or the legacy of Broadcast.

New album ‘The Age Of Immunology’ is out now, with Vanishing Twin now focussing on a lengthy spell of European shows.

Each concert feels like a real event, with the ensemble allowing their music to billow out of the speakers, forging new pathways in the process.

With preparations already under way, Vanishing Twin have pieced together the full video for album highlight 'You Are Not An Island'.

A song that seems to act as a microcosm for the album as a whole, it moves from palatial and oh-so-English folk scenes towards warped electronics.

Sounding like a distorted message from a broken radio, it's a fascinating piece, one that is now augmented by ambitious animation.

Addictive retro-futurism, 'You Are Not An Island' leaves a lasting impact.

Tune in now.

Vanishing Twin tour dates...