Vandebilt Drop Super-Funky New Single 'Lovin U'

It's Valentine's Day, and you're going to need a soundtrack.

Well, in steps ultra-infectious UK four-some Vandebilt and their storming new single.

The English electronic funk act cause a ruckus wherever they go, with their disco leanings setting dancefloors alight.

New single 'Lovin U' is a case in point, a delicious piece of three minute pop energy that makes its point with exquisite grace.

Deceptively tongue in cheeky, the video for Vandebilt's new single is a neat spin on the Valentine's theme.

A hilarious watch, you can check it out below.

